Peoria County Coroner investigating death of woman in Friday morning garage fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — How a woman died in a garage fire Friday morning is the subject of an investigation by Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood.

At approximately 8 a.m. Friday morning, firefighters responded to a garage fire on S. Stanley St., near W. Krause Ave.

After putting out the flames, firefighters searched the garage. Harwood said they then discovered the body of a middle-aged woman on a couch.

At the time of publication, Harwood was unable to reveal the identity of the woman. An autopsy is scheduled for sometime later Friday.

This story will be updated.

