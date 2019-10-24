Peoria County Coroner, OSF planning burial for unclaimed cremated remains

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — The Peoria County Coroner’s Office and OSF Saint Francis Medical Center are planning for the burial of unclaimed cremated remains.

The cremated remains are the result of people who have passed away with either no family or friends to take care of them, or no financial means to do so.

We believe that every soul deserves a final resting place, and the burial aligns with or Mission and Values, as well as those of OSF Healthcare,” Harwood said. “We are grateful for this collaboration.”

Harwood and OSF HealthCare are encouraging any family members or friends to come forward to claim their loved ones. If they do, they will release the remains at no charge. The date of the burial has not been shared yet, but it will be within the next few weeks.

Last Name First Name Date of Death Date of Birth Smith Andrew 8/28/2018 2/14/1956 Dropko John 9/6/2018 10/22/1954 Storino Daniel 9/12/2018 10/15/1951 Mudd Wayne 9/19/2018 4/3/1936 Behrends Carlene 9/29/2018 4/22/1935 Griffin Raymond 12/30/2018 8/5/1963 Baumgartner Nancy 1/30/2019 7/31/1954 White James P 7/4/2019 3/17/1938 Kirst John A. 4/27/2019 2/29/1948 Carlile Raymond 1/24/2019 8/3/1947 Birchfield Raymond 11/4/2018 6/27/1941 Miller Geraldine 10/14/2018 5/11/1936 Griffin Raymond 12/30/2018 8/5/1963 Satchfield Donald 1/28/2019 12/22/1962 Henderson James 12/7/2018 12/27/1954 Graham Robert 12/15/2018 2/11/1945 Kimbo Conney 7/20/2018 8/31/1957 Deutchman Donald 10/22/2018 2/20/1945 Etheridge Horbet 3/12/2018 11/9/1938 Davis Janvers 11/30/2018 6/11/1939 Cox Gloria 6/1/2019 2/25/1939 Johnson Ernest E 2/6/2002 5/8/1953 Hanson Henderson 6/4/2004 unknown Sommeerville Michael 12/31/2004 unknown Woosley Shaleice 3/13/2001 3/13/2001 White Robert 12/30/2002 9/5/1939 Dawson Lenora 1/4/2003 3/12/1907 Winder Willie 5/14/2003 4/2/1919 McCreary Ronald 11/15/2003 7/18/1941 Willis Cotis 6/15/2002 6/27/1944 Moore Jessie 5/19/1991 2/27/1926

If a loved one’s name is on the list, contact the Peoria County Coroner’s office at (309) 669-2000.