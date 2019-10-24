Peoria County Coroner, OSF planning burial for unclaimed cremated remains

Breaking News
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — The Peoria County Coroner’s Office and OSF Saint Francis Medical Center are planning for the burial of unclaimed cremated remains.

The cremated remains are the result of people who have passed away with either no family or friends to take care of them, or no financial means to do so.

We believe that every soul deserves a final resting place, and the burial aligns with or Mission and Values, as well as those of OSF Healthcare,” Harwood said. “We are grateful for this collaboration.”

Harwood and OSF HealthCare are encouraging any family members or friends to come forward to claim their loved ones. If they do, they will release the remains at no charge. The date of the burial has not been shared yet, but it will be within the next few weeks.

Last NameFirst Name Date of DeathDate of Birth
SmithAndrew8/28/20182/14/1956
DropkoJohn9/6/201810/22/1954
StorinoDaniel9/12/201810/15/1951
MuddWayne9/19/20184/3/1936
BehrendsCarlene9/29/20184/22/1935
GriffinRaymond12/30/20188/5/1963
BaumgartnerNancy1/30/20197/31/1954
WhiteJames P    7/4/2019           3/17/1938
KirstJohn A.4/27/20192/29/1948
CarlileRaymond1/24/20198/3/1947
BirchfieldRaymond11/4/20186/27/1941
MillerGeraldine10/14/20185/11/1936
SatchfieldDonald 1/28/201912/22/1962
HendersonJames12/7/201812/27/1954
GrahamRobert12/15/20182/11/1945
KimboConney7/20/20188/31/1957
DeutchmanDonald 10/22/20182/20/1945
Etheridge Horbet  3/12/2018      11/9/1938
DavisJanvers11/30/20186/11/1939
CoxGloria6/1/20192/25/1939
JohnsonErnest E2/6/20025/8/1953
HansonHenderson6/4/2004unknown
SommeervilleMichael12/31/2004unknown
WoosleyShaleice3/13/20013/13/2001
WhiteRobert12/30/20029/5/1939
DawsonLenora1/4/20033/12/1907
WinderWillie5/14/20034/2/1919
McCrearyRonald11/15/20037/18/1941
WillisCotis6/15/20026/27/1944
MooreJessie5/19/19912/27/1926

If a loved one’s name is on the list, contact the Peoria County Coroner’s office at (309) 669-2000.

