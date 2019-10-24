Peoria County Coroner, OSF planning burial for unclaimed cremated remains

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — The Peoria County Coroner’s Office and OSF Saint Francis Medical Center are planning for the burial of unclaimed cremated remains.
The cremated remains are the result of people who have passed away with either no family or friends to take care of them, or no financial means to do so.
We believe that every soul deserves a final resting place, and the burial aligns with or Mission and Values, as well as those of OSF Healthcare,” Harwood said. “We are grateful for this collaboration.”
Harwood and OSF HealthCare are encouraging any family members or friends to come forward to claim their loved ones. If they do, they will release the remains at no charge. The date of the burial has not been shared yet, but it will be within the next few weeks.
|Last Name
|First Name
|Date of Death
|Date of Birth
|Smith
|Andrew
|8/28/2018
|2/14/1956
|Dropko
|John
|9/6/2018
|10/22/1954
|Storino
|Daniel
|9/12/2018
|10/15/1951
|Mudd
|Wayne
|9/19/2018
|4/3/1936
|Behrends
|Carlene
|9/29/2018
|4/22/1935
|Griffin
|Raymond
|12/30/2018
|8/5/1963
|Baumgartner
|Nancy
|1/30/2019
|7/31/1954
|White
|James P
|7/4/2019
|3/17/1938
|Kirst
|John A.
|4/27/2019
|2/29/1948
|Carlile
|Raymond
|1/24/2019
|8/3/1947
|Birchfield
|Raymond
|11/4/2018
|6/27/1941
|Miller
|Geraldine
|10/14/2018
|5/11/1936
|Griffin
|Raymond
|12/30/2018
|8/5/1963
|Satchfield
|Donald
|1/28/2019
|12/22/1962
|Henderson
|James
|12/7/2018
|12/27/1954
|Graham
|Robert
|12/15/2018
|2/11/1945
|Kimbo
|Conney
|7/20/2018
|8/31/1957
|Deutchman
|Donald
|10/22/2018
|2/20/1945
|Etheridge
|Horbet
|3/12/2018
|11/9/1938
|Davis
|Janvers
|11/30/2018
|6/11/1939
|Cox
|Gloria
|6/1/2019
|2/25/1939
|Johnson
|Ernest E
|2/6/2002
|5/8/1953
|Hanson
|Henderson
|6/4/2004
|unknown
|Sommeerville
|Michael
|12/31/2004
|unknown
|Woosley
|Shaleice
|3/13/2001
|3/13/2001
|White
|Robert
|12/30/2002
|9/5/1939
|Dawson
|Lenora
|1/4/2003
|3/12/1907
|Winder
|Willie
|5/14/2003
|4/2/1919
|McCreary
|Ronald
|11/15/2003
|7/18/1941
|Willis
|Cotis
|6/15/2002
|6/27/1944
|Moore
|Jessie
|5/19/1991
|2/27/1926
If a loved one’s name is on the list, contact the Peoria County Coroner’s office at (309) 669-2000.