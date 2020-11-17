Peoria County Coroner releases autopsy on man killed in Sunday night shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood delivered the autopsy on the man who was killed in a Sunday evening shooting.

The autopsy revealed 28-year-old Roosevelt Hunter III of Peoria suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body. Harwood said based on the findings, he likely died instantly.

Peoria Police responded around 11:00 p.m. to the Landmark Apartments complex for a ShotSpotter alert of five rounds fired. When police arrived, Hunter was found unresponsive on the sidewalk in the 700 block of N. Shipman St.

Hunter was pronounced deceased at the scene. Harwood declared the incident a homicide.

The Peoria Police Department and the Peoria County Coroner are investigating the homicide. Those with any information regarding the shooting are encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309)-673-4521 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at (309)-673-9000.