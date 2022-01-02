Peoria County Coroner releases name for first homicide in 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two hours into the new year, 33-year-old Daniela T. Jackson was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

At approximately 2:01 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1, the Peoria Police Department, Advanced Medical Transport, and the Peoria Fire Department responded to 2028 S.W. Adams St. on a report of a male and a female shot.

When officers arrived, they located Jackson who was unconscious and not breathing, with apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers attempted life-saving measures on Jackson, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy on Jackson showed that she suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her body, and likely died instantly.

This case is being investigated as a homicide and remains under investigation by the Peoria Police Department.