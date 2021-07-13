Peoria County Coroner releases name of Griswold shooting victim

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood released the name of Peoria’s most recent shooting victim Tuesday.

According to Harwood, 23-year-old Labaron Duff was pronounced dead at OSF at 9:34 p.m. shortly after he arrived at the hospital.

Peoria Police located Duff near Starr and Arago Street with apparent injuries from gunfire, after responding to a ShotSpotter alert in the area. Police officers began emergency lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived on the scene.

Duff had no pulse and was not breathing when he transported OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Harwood said the autopsy demonstrated that Duff suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, and likely died instantly.

The case remains under investigation by Peoria Police.