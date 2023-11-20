PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Coroner says a woman from Edelstein and a man from Macomb are the two victims of a deadly two-car crash on Friday.

Pamela Spencer, 76, and Chester Lien, 67, were involved in the crash at about 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 9000 block of Route 150 which is in Kickapoo Township.

Over the weekend, Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins said a witness saw one vehicle traveling westbound on Route 150 trying to pass a vehicle ahead of it but struck the second vehicle traveling eastbound on Route 150 head-on.

Both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene. They were each the only occupants in their respective cars.

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.