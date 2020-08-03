One woman dead after crash at Dietrich and Airport

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — One woman is dead after a Monday afternoon crash that closed a road at S. Dietrich Lane and S. Airport Road.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said the victim was a woman in her mid-40s. She said the identity of the victim will be released at a later time.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell said officers responded to an accident involving one vehicle at the 5000 block of S. Airport Road. Asbell said deputies located a vehicle that was off the roadway on the east side of Airport Road with three occupants.

Asbell said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene by the Peoria County Coroner. He said the two other juvenile occupants were transported to St. Francis with serious injuries.

Asbell said according to information gathered at the scene, the driver of the car was traveling southbound on Airport Road, crossed the center lane and went off the roadway several hundred feet south of the intersection of Dietrich Lane. He said the vehicle struck several mailboxes and trees on the east side of Airport Road.

Local police closed off S. Airport Road until further notice. Two ambulances arrived on the scene shortly after the incident. The crash happened around 1:17 p.m.

Asbell said the investigation of the scene is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

