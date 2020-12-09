Peoria County Coroner says morgue capacity is reaching a critical level

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Coroner said morgue capacity is at a critical level right now and leaders are looking at ways to manage an increase of deaths in the county.

“We actually answered 11 deaths last night, just in one day. Our typical volume is six to eight, six to 10 deaths a day, so for us to go in a 12 hour span and take 11 calls, it’s a lot,” said coroner Jamie Harwood.

Harwood added there’s a fixed number of spots for bodies in the county. Between local hospitals, funeral homes, and mortuary services there are about 60 spots. Twelve of those are at his office.

Harwood said in the past four months, there’s been an increase in deaths in the county. He said last year, the total number of deaths was 3,020. So far this year, the total is at 3,162.

Harwood said because of an increase in deaths, the department is considering adding refrigerated trailers to be able to hold more bodies.

“Some would say, ‘is it all COVID related?’ Some of it is indeed COVID related. I think we’ve recorded 143 COVID related deaths, that’s obviously going to play a factor in our overall total deaths,” said Harwood.

Harwood says one of his top priorities is making sure people and families are cared for respectfully.

“What we don’t want, and what I don’t want is what we’ve seen throughout the country right now is bodies being stacked up, a lack of dignity paid to the people, family members don’t know where their loved one is, they don’t know how long they’re going to sit in a cooler somewhere before they can take care of them in a dignified manner. I don’t want to see that happen. I don’t think we’re close to that by no means,” said Harwood.