PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria county coroner’s office received new technology program Monday to make operations run more smoothly.

The office is now switching to an all digital documentation system. The format will allow less chance of error, and overall more efficiency, and it allows the coroner to access and update case files at the scene of the crime.

Peoria county coroner Jamie Harwood said when dealing with crime scene investigations time is of the essence.

“Real-time documentation can start. Labels are automatically created, the reports are automatically created and allow us to go paperless,” said Harwood.

Harwood gave practical real-life scenarios where this technology will be more useful than the older system.

“If we were to mark accidental for a manner of death. Historically in our system, I would have to manually pull out the accidental drug overdoses, accidental motor vehicle collisions, and accidental pedestrian deaths. Now, I can just pull those out specifically because they’re dropped down into a menu,” said Harwood.

Harwood says Kane, Kendall, and Will Counties all use the same software and more counties are likely to follow.