Peoria County Departments temporarily closing to the public

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Most Peoria County departments will be closing to the public Friday.

According to a Peoria County press release, the closings are due to the State of Illinois Tier 3 mitigation recommendations caused by the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases locally.

County staff will still be available by phone and email.

The Peoria County Courthouse will remain open to those who have scheduled business with the 10th Judicial Circuit.

Peoria County Animal Protection Services will also remain open, by appointment only, to those wanting to adopt an animal or look for a lost pet.

Contact information for county departments can be found on their websites: