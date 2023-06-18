PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A man who was previously on the run was arrested by Peoria County deputies Saturday.

The suspect, now identified as 28-year-old Austin S. Clark, was wanted after he ran from police following a low-speed pursuit on the Maxwell Spur of Interstate 474 near the Peoria County Jail.

At about 7:15 p.m. Saturday, a resident in the 5300 block of Plank Road in Bellevue called the police and told them a man was on their property. Once deputies arrived at the home, they identified the man as Clark and took him to a local hospital for medical attention.

Clark is expected to be booked on several charges once he is released from the hospital. At the moment, he is on parole for armed violence.

As previously reported, Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins said at approximately 8 p.m., deputies attempted to stop a vehicle that matched the description of a call regarding a man waving a gun while driving in the Bellevue area. The car did not stop immediately, causing a low-speed pursuit.

The car eventually stopped on the eastbound spur of I-474 from Maxwell Rd. A Hispanic man jumped out of the car and ran into the woods.

He left behind a woman driving the car, which the deputies detained. While they questioned her, they reported hearing shots from where the man ran into the woods.