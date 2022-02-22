MOSSVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — A man who was on the run after violating an order of protection last week has been taken into custody Tuesday.

Peoria County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Chris Watkins said 38-year-old Glenn Roy was taken into custody without incident at approximately 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 10400 block of North State St. in Mossville.

At about 6:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 10400 block of N. State St. for a report of a woman, later identified as Roy’s wife, not being able to get inside her house and finding a “disturbing note” left on the front door.

The wife told officers she was unsure if he was inside, but all the doors were barricaded. After surveilling the home overnight, the Central Illinois Emergency Response Team cleared the home at about 1 p.m. Friday.

At that time, Roy was considered armed and dangerous due to previous arrests for aggravated domestic battery, unlawful possession of a weapon, and a violation of an order of protection. All of these arrests happened in February.

Roy will be booked into the Peoria County Jail for violation of an order of protection, Watkins said.