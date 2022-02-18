MOSSVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Deputies with the Peoria County Sheriff’s office are looking for a wanted suspect near State Street in Mossville Friday afternoon.

Peoria County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Chris Watkins said 38-year-old Glenn Roy is on the run after violating an order of protection Thursday.

The situation is related to a domestic dispute, Watkins confirmed.

Deputies secured a location on State Street, but are still checking another address in the area for Roy.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.