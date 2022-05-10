TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria County deputy was involved in a two-vehicle car crash at approximately 4:10 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

According to Peoria County Sheriff’s Asbell, the crash happened on I-74 near Deer Creek.

Asbell said he believed there is possible entrapment.

Illinois State Police reported that one person was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash investigation is being handled by Illinois State Police.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.