Peoria County Deputy sustains head injuries in crash

SMITHVILLE, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria County Deputy is left with head injuries after being involved in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell said at around 10 Saturday night, a Peoria County Deputy responded to a call on Smithville Road. It is unclear what the emergency was, but Asbell said on the deputy’s way to the scene, the road/bridge construction on Smithville Road played a factor in the deputy’s crash.

Asbell said the deputy was taken to a local hospital for his injuries. According to Asbell, the deputy has been released from the hospital.

