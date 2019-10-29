Peoria County Deputy terminated from job

PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria County deputy who has been on administrative leave for two years has been removed from his position.

The Peoria County Sheriff’s Merit Commission found Deputy Jason Patterson guilty on eight charges related to violations of rules and regulations, according to a news release from Peoria County Sheriff Brain Asbell. The charges included conduct unbecoming a deputy, willful mistreatment of a person and falsification of reports.

Asbell says following the hearing Patterson was terminated as an employee.

“A law enforcement officer’s position is a position of trust and because of this the public has the right to the highest standard of behavior from those we give the power and authority to,” said Asbell. “Once public trust has been compromised, the mission of this agency would be harmed with the deputy’s continued service”.



Patterson had worked for the office for 20 years, but was initially placed on leave in October of 2017. Asbell says the hearing took several days and included the presentation of evidence, witness testimony and arguments from both parties.