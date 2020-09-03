Peoria County Election Commission staff is processing more than 22,000 vote-by-mail applications

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The November election is two months away.

In Peoria County, leaders said there are more than 117,000 registered voters. Right now, staff is processing more than 22,000 vote-by-mail applications and expect more to come.

Whether you decide to vote-by-mail or in person, leaders said people should be prepared. The last day to request a vote-by-mail ballot is the Thursday before the election.

“[Request ballots] at least a week beforehand, so we that we can process it and get it to you, you have time to mail it and get it back to us. It has to be postmarked no later than election day, or dropped off on election day,” said Thomas Bride, the executive director of the Peoria County Election Commission.

For those who request a vote-by-mail ballot, the election commission will begin sending out ballots on Sept. 24.

Leaders are encouraging people to request a ballot and send it in as soon as you can.

“My recommendation is once you’ve made up your mind, send it back, or drop it off at a dropbox. We’ll have a dropbox at our office or at any of the early voting locations, and you can also drop it off on election day at your polling place,” said Bride.

Staff will be installing drop boxes at the Election Commission’s office and early voting locations.

This year, people will also be able to sign up to track their ballot, similar to tracking a package for online orders.

