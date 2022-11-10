PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Election Commission continues working to count remaining vote-by-mail ballots following Tuesday’s election.

The candidates for the District 8 Peoria County Board seat, Republican Nathan Hoerr and Democrat Kanika Jones, are separated by around 60 votes.

Elizabeth Gannon, executive director of Peoria County Election Commission, said there are still 167 ballots that can be counted for that race.

In total, as of Thursday, there are nearly 3,000 outstanding mail-in ballots.

Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked by November 8th to be counted. The election will be certified on November 23rd.