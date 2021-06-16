Peoria County Farm Burea offering used oil collection to residents Wednesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Farm Bureau is offering a used oil collection to Peoria County residents Wednesday at the Farm Bureau building.

The building is located at 1716 N. University Street in Peoria. The collection is one day only and will take place between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. It will be free to all participants.

Along with used engine oil, members can bring diesel fuel, antifreeze, and cooking oil. The used oil, diesel, and antifreeze should be kept in separate sealed containers.

Green For Life (GFL) Environmental in Peoria will provide a 4,500-gallon tanker truck to collect the oil. Small containers of oil brought by participants will be transferred to larger 55-gallon drums or 250 gallon drums and then siphoned into the tanker truck.

The collected used oil will be hauled to a re-refinery plant or to an asphalt plant to be processed and eventually reused.

Containers can be disposed of on-site if the product is brought in a container that is 5 gallons or fewer. All other larger-sized containers will need to stay with participants once they are emptied of oil, diesel, or antifreeze.

Vehicles bringing a disposable product to the Peoria County Farm Bureau will be directed through the upper-level parking lot and around the driveway on the west side of the building to the lower-level parking lot where the product will be transferred to the larger containers.