PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A recent USDA report noted that while corn acres are expected to decrease by 1% this growing season, soybean acres are expected to increase by almost 3% from last year.

According to a survey conducted by Farm Futures, many farmers are planning on planting drought-resistant crops due to drier soil. Peoria County Farm Bureau Manager Patrick Kirchhofer said that is part of the reason soybeans are becoming more popular.

“A soybean seed can withstand cold temperatures in the soil for a few weeks prior to germinating through the soil surface, so we’re seeing earlier plantings of soybeans compared to corn, and that may be advancing the planting of soybeans,” Kirchhofer said.

However, corn still remains more profitable than soybeans per acre according to Kirchhofer. He says farmers need to factor this into their plans before they commit to anything.

“Typically, corn does yield more revenue per acre, and farmers are going to look at the bottom line, and that’s related to the demand of both crops,” Kirchhofer said.

He also said the temperatures during the summer will factor into the production of corn and soybeans, but the growing season is off to a good start according to Kirchhofer.