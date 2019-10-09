Peoria County gets largest grant in history of the county for lead abatement

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — Peoria County received a $5.6 million grant addressing home-health and safety hazards, the largest grant the county has received.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Midwest Regional Administrator, along with the Peoria City/County Health Department and elected officials, made the announcement Wednesday.

“It’s a team effort. It’s a collaborative effort. From the local level here to the city level to the federal level, and everybody in between to come together to help our city,” said Rep. Darin LaHood (R-Ill.).

The grant, which will be used for lead abatement, will impact 380 homes over two years, officials said.

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Midwest Regional Administrator Joseph P. Galvan, Peoria City/County Health Department Administrator Monica Hendrickson, Peoria County Board of Health President Samuel Duren, Peoria County Board Chairman Andrew Rand, and State Rep. Ryan Spain (R-Peoria) were also in attendance at the health department.

Homes built before 1978 are more likely to have dangerously high lead levels.

Officials say this grant will protect the children of Peoria County and help bring them a safer future.

“I think it is this sort of progress and activity and keeping those dollars local, where it’s local Peorians being able to handle situations and being able to make the difference within our community that we’re going to see the future of Peoria,” said Peoria council member Sid Ruckriegel.