PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A North Valley man indicted Tuesday in connection with a double shooting earlier this month that left one person dead.

Ronnie L. Simmons, 21, of the 1200 block of Northeast Madison Avenue, faces charges of first-degree murder, aggravated battery and possession of a weapon by a felon in connection with the July 6 incident that left Demetrious E. Davis, 25, of Peoria, dead and another person injured.

The murder counts allege that Simmons personally shot Davis and that he did so during the commission of a forcible felony, in this case, armed robbery. Those are legal theories that mean Simmons faces at least 45 years and possibly up to life in prison if convicted.

At about 6:15 p.m., Peoria police responded to the area of Madison Avenue between Laveille Street and Spring Street on a report of two people being shot. There, officers found a vehicle which had been struck by gunfire. Various items of evidentiary value were collected at the scene, according to police.

In a news release, Sgt. Amy Dotson, a police spokeswoman said, there was no alert from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system. Rather, officers learned of the shooting scene from a phone call from a resident.

The other victim a 26-year-old man, suffered non life-threatening injuries.

A news release from the state’s attorney’s office said a witness told Peoria police that Simmons had been shooting dice with three men earlier that day.

Simmons had been losing money throughout the game and left numerous times to get more money to play, the release said.

“The last time Simmons returned, the victims were preparing to go, and Simmons attempted to rob them at gunpoint, demanding they “give it up.” He first shot Davis, and when the other victim tried to take the gun from Simmons, he was also shot,” according to prosecutors.

Simmons will next appear in court on Aug. 3 to be arraigned on the charges. His bond is currently set at $1.5 million.