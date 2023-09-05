PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A teen who allegedly strangled his mother last month has been indicted by Peoria County grand jury.

The single-count indictment charges 17-year-old Avion Tapia with first degree murder in connection with the Aug. 22 death of Vanessa Tucker. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 40 years behind bars.

Tucker was found by first responders without pulse not breathing at her apartment. She was pronounced dead at OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center. Tapia allegedly admitted to police that he had an altercation with his mom before he called 911, according to court records.

His arraignment date has been set for Sept. 7 at 9:30 a.m.

Bond is set at $1 million.