PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria County grand jury returned indictments against two men for illegally possessing firearms.

Elijah J. Porter Jamal, 22, of the 500 block of Alexander Avenue faces one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a felony that normally carries a possible 14-year prison term, but because the weapon he possessed, a Glock 19, had a switch which made it able to fire as an automatic weapon, Jamal faces up to 30 years in prison.

According to Peoria police, officers stopped Jamal’s car on July 9 for a traffic offense in the 600 block of Vine Street and allegedly found the weapon.

The grand jury also indicted Andrew C. Dunn, 37, whose address was in the 1300 block of North Bigelow Street on a similar count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. His charge carries a 14-year maximum sentence and alleges he had a Ruger handgun after being convicted in 2020 of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

On July 9, officers responded to the intersection of Main and Monroe in Downtown Peoria, regarding a car crash. When they arrived, they recognized Dunn as he had lied about his identity during a previous incident. While investigating the crash, they found the handgun, according to Peoria police.

Dunn was also charged Monday with a similar count involving an incident in June.

Both men are to appear next in court on Aug. 3.