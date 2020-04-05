Peoria County Health Department gives update on first Peoria COVID-19 death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria City/County health officials gave a brief update Sunday after Peoria County had its first COVID-19 death Saturday.

The man has been identified as a 91-year-old who lived in an assisted living facility in Peoria. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Hardwood said he will not release the man’s name out of respect and privacy.

Officials said the man was sick for at least a week before he succumbed to the virus. Relatives who have been in close contact with the man have been tested for the virus and those tests are pending.

Peoria County has 11 cases, Tazewell County has 13 and Woodford County has six.

