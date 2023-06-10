PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria held a statewide event Saturday afternoon to dispose of unsafe household hazardous waste.

Partnering with the IEPA, Peoria County collected everyday household items that could potentially be a danger to a home.

Flammable items like yard waste, weed killers, cans of WD-40 or oil-based products are the most common to have somewhere in your house.

Sustainability Coordinator Rebecca Cottrell said you can’t just throw these things in your garbage can and should be properly disposed of.

“There are a few things that are ignitable or flammable and we want to make sure we keep those away from other items they might react with, as opposed to mixing them with our household trash so it’s the safest solution to keep those items separate from each other so there’s not any reactions,” said Cottrell.

You can find a list of hazardous items on the Peoria County government’s website.