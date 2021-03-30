Peoria County Jail detainee indicted for attacking officer with broom handle

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The detainee who used a broom handle to hospitalize an officer at the Peoria County Jail has been indicted Tuesday, March 30.

Thirty-seven-year-old Nicholas Rusk was charged with aggravated battery for assaulting Todd Campbell, a Peoria County correctional officer of 17 years, Thursday morning, March 18.

A press release showed Rusk used a broom handle to attack the officer from behind, then struck him in the head and upper body multiple times, resulting in large lacerations to his head and other injuries to his upper body.

The report also indicated Rusk damaged the officers’ radio to prevent him from calling for help. The incident happened in an area of the facility without any surveillance cameras.

The officer was reportedly in combat for 10 minutes until the cellmate of Rusk managed to summon other staff.

Rusk’s bond has been set at $100,000 (10%).