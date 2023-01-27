PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Jail has partnered with the living to serve foundation and brought 10 vendors to the jail offering various resources for the soon-to-be-released inmates.

Resources included information on jobs, mental health, healthcare, mammogram screenings, educational information, and even some guest speakers that had similar life experiences.

Peoria County sheriff Chris Watkins says he wants to give the detainees the right services to stay out of trouble.

“We want to stop crime. That’s our goal, right? No crime in Peoria. Well, if we can give some of these females those resources, maybe they won’t do what they did to get in here. We’re just trying to give them services, so they don’t come back here ever again,” said Sheriff Watkins.

Watkins says they plan to hold more health fairs in the future.