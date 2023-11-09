PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Peoria County Board approved a contract to prepare a jail master plan for the Peoria County Jail, among other things at tonight’s meeting.

Updating the jail has been a top priority for Sheriff Chris Watkins ever since taking over. The jail was built in 1980 and has a capacity for 500 inmates.

The jail master plan calls for cells with padding for inmates with mental health issues, and a new kitchen and floor plan that allows for direct supervision of inmates.

Under contract guidelines with CGL Management Group, the cost for the plan cannot exceed $275,000.

Another highlight from the meeting included the approval of the demolition of eight structures within unincorporated Peoria County deemed to be unsafe. There was also approval of a joint funding agreement with the Illinois Department of Transportation for construction work on the Maxwell Road Bridge, with an appropriation of over $1.5 million of country bridge funds.

In terms of zoning ordinances and resolutions, a solar energy facility was approved to be built across 28 acres in Radnor Township.

During public comment, three members of the public spoke in opposition to the proposed Wolf Carbon Solutions CO2 pipeline project. In addition, Peoria County Administrator Scott Sorrel was given a pin for serving 30 years on the county board.