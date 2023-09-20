PEORIA — A panel of seven women and five men took less than 90 minutes on Wednesday to find a Peoria man guilty of killing his girlfriend and then setting fire to her house.

Tahir Goodman, 30, now faces at least 20 years and possibly decades more when sentenced Nov. 16 on the charges of aggravated arson and first-degree murder in connection with Dec. 1, 2021, death of J’Naysia M. Hobbs, who was found in her charred bedroom.

Goodman showed no emotion when the verdicts were read or during the three-day trial in Peoria County Circuit Court. Outside the courtroom, members of Hobbs’ family hugged prosecutors Brenda McCavitt and Brian FitzSimons in appreciation.

A 911 call regarding a house fire at 1021 E. Virigina Ave., brought firefighters to the East Bluff home which was fully engulfed by the time they arrived. A firefighter testified Tuesday that he had to crawl due to extreme heat and smoke in the first few minutes to do a search for victims. It was only after the fire was in the process of being extinguished that they found Hobbs on what was left of her bed.

An autopsy indicated she had been strangled to death prior to the fire being set, according to court records.

Prosecutors noted Goodman admitted he was with Hobbs until about 5 a.m. that morning, which was minutes before the fire was reported at her home.

Phone records, they said, showed Goodman was with Hobbs from 11 p.m. the night before until just before the fire was reported. The records also showed he walked a block or so to a nearby gas station, where he caught an Uber to go to his mom’s house on South Faraday Street.

Chief Peoria County Judge Katherine Gorman revoked Goodman’s bond after the verdict, meaning he’ll be held in custody pending his sentencing hearing.