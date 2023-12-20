PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center has undergone its annual inspection by the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice and appears to have passed with flying colors.

The juvenile detention center was found in compliance with sections and specific requirements of the 20 Ill. Adm. Code 2602 County Juvenile Detention Standards, Superintendent Ryan Breedlove announced Wednesday.

The inspection includes, but is not limited to, interviews with Breedlove, the Deputy Superintendent of Compliance, three youth development specialists, a social worker, a nurse, and six residents of the facility.

The Department of Juvenile Justice reported no areas of non-compliance and revealed noteworthy areas of the operation that were reviewed and detailed in the report: admission policy and procedures, personnel, supervision, detention programs, youth discipline, confinement, medical healthcare, mental health services, and education.

The report is available for review in full detail here.