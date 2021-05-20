Peoria County K9 retiring after 7 years of service

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria K9 is retiring Thursday after seven years, or 37 dog-years, on the force.

K9 Tim Vom Stankt Georg trained in Germany, where he was born. In 2014, Tim joined the Peoria County K9 Team at two years old.

K9 Tim is being retired for declining mobility, but over his career, he assisted in 26 criminal apprehensions and 426 calls for service.

After his final shift Thursday morning, Tim celebrated his retirement with “balloons and belly rubs” at home with his partner, Deputy Austin Griggs.

In a video posted to Facebook, Griggs signs off for K9 Tim for the final time.

“After seven years of faithful service, K9 Tim is going off-duty for the last time,” Griggs said. “It was an honor to have worked with such a fantastic partner. Thank you dispatch for putting up with all the barking and trying to figure out what I was trying to say on the radio.”