PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County is planning to create a county flag and officials are asking for the community’s help to design it.

On August 8, a Peoria County flag design contest will launch. The contest will run through September 7 and is open to all Peoria County residents for submissions.

A panel of community judges and county staff plan to select five finalists, dependent on the number of submissions. The winner will then be chosen through a public online voting process.

The winner and final design will be revealed on October 22 during a ceremony at the Peoria Riverfront Museum.

County staff said an online portal will be created for submissions, and hard copies will also be available through the Peoria Public Library system.

WMBD-TV will share more details on the contest as they become available.