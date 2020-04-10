Peoria County leaders giving you more time to pay property taxes

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Thursday, the Peoria County Board voted unanimously to create a year-long ordinance that will space out property tax payments.

Families are struggling to recover following the novel Coronavirus outbreak. Regardless of their financial hardships bills are still due.

These times are clearly unprecedented and with work furloughs work lay-offs households missing chunks of their income. Andrew Rand, Peoria County Board Chairman

Peoria County Treasurer Nicole Bjerke said she was faced with three options. The first being to keep the original installment due dates. This would require taxpayers to make payments in full on June 9, 2020 and Sept. 9, 2020.

The first option would benefit tax districts, but would not offer relief to the taxpayers.

“In good conscience in recognizing that there are individuals and businesses that are struggling tremendously with the economic impact this virus is having in our community I absolutely could not due that,” Bjerke said.

The second option was to delay the installment 30 to 60 days. Tax districts house townships, villages, first-responders schools among other services. Bjerke said while some tax districts said they could tolerate a 30-day delay, the majority said it would be devastating to their budgets.

“Might be beneficial to taxpayers, but would be less beneficial to districts and could have devastating impacts to taxpayers down the road,” Bjerke said.

The board agreed on a compromise that will help both tax districts and taxpayers. The one-year ordinance will allow first installments to be split into two equal payments. The first half will be do due by June 9, 2020 and the second half of the first installment will be due Aug. 10, 2020.

“As long as tax payments are made by those two due dates there will be no penalty incurred for the first installment,” Bjerke said.

This stipulation provides taxpayers with relief, reducing the amount due (on the first installment) and allowing an extra 60 days to complete the first installment. The second installment, however, has to be paid in full by Sept. 9.

Bjerke said if you normally pay both installments at the first installment due date you should continue this practice if possible.

“This is not meant to be a bailout for those who can pay it and we certainly appreciate those who can pay it in full June 9th,” Peoria County Board Chairman Andrew Rand said.

County leaders said this payment option is available for those who are absolutely struggling.

“Though this payment option is available it should only be used by those that are unemployed, underemployed, businesses struggling to make ends meet, landlords that haven’t received their rent payments and those truly struggling,” Bjerke said.

Several county buildings are closed to the public meaning you cannot enter the lobby to pay your taxes. The board encourages you to make payments online or send them in by mail.