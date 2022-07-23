PEORIA COUNTY Ill. (WMBD) — One man is dead after drowning in Sante Fe Lake in Peoria County, Saturday.

According to a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, deputies responded to a report that a man who owned property on the lake went underwater and didn’t resurface at approximately 11:36 a.m.

The man was later located and pronounced dead at the scene by the Peoria County Coroner.

Chillicothe Fire, Peoria Fire Department’s Dive Team, and AMT responded to the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by Peoria County Sheriff’s Office.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.