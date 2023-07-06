PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria County man on Thursday was found not guilty by reason of insanity of killing his grandmother more than a year ago at her West Peoria home.

The finding for Cody Krause, 29, was entered during a stipulated bench trial in Peoria County Circuit Court. Now it’s up to the state Department of Human Services on what could happen to him.

Krause was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the April 14, 2022, death of 73-year-old Glenda Rusterholz. Krause was accused of killing the woman by repeatedly striking her with a hammer. Rusterholz was found in her living room with her face and skull crushed.

Both Krause’s attorney Chandra Justice and prosecutor Brian FitzSimons agreed a report from late May indicated Krause was delusional at the time when he killed his grandmother because he thought she had become an alien or a demon who wanted to harm him, said Chief Peoria County Judge Katherine Gorman.

The judge also noted that he lacked the capacity to appreciate his actions and as such, didn’t comprehend what he was doing. The judge also noted that Krause made little effort to avoid arrest and admitted to striking his grandmother with a hammer because “voices in his head” told him to do so.

FitzSimons noted that Rusterholz’s son was one of the first people to arrive at the West Peoria home where both Rusterholz and Krause lived. He got inside and found Krause holding a hammer. He appeared catatonic. and later, after police had arrived, Krause told him the elder Rusterholz was dead.

When talking to Peoria County Sheriff’s detectives, he said he had wanted to attack Glenda Rusterholz earlier but hadn’t. He said he believed she was the “devil” and that she had wanted him to attack her, according to a factual basis given by FitzSimons.

Now, he will go to the DHS who will keep him in custody at a secure facility as Krause undergoes treatment.

The verdict came about a month after Justice said her client was legally insane at the time and didn’t understand his actions. That’s known as an affirmative defense and indicates the legal strategy she has moving forward in the case.

A stipulated bench trial is similar to a guilty plea. By not contesting the evidence, Krause will be able to appeal his conviction and his sentence. Before the trial took place, Gorman asked Krause if he wanted to waive his right to a jury trial.

Krause replied to the questions with yes and no, saying little else.

The judge read from the mental health assessment which stated that Krause met the criteria for schizoaffective disorder, bipolar type. He was actively manic, hallucinating and delusional at the time, the judge noted.

Justice’s motion for an affirmative defense came after Gorman ruled in April that Krause was found fit to stand trial after he had been housed for months at a housed at a secure facility within the Department of Human Services where he has been undergoing treatment.

Justice had gotten a psychological exam shortly after her client’s arrest and on July 8, 2022, he was found unfit to stand trial. Being unfit means that a person isn’t able to help their attorney with the case. If that’s the case, then the case stops until a defendant can be made fit and help in his own defense.