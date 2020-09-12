Peoria County man in his 90s dies from COVID-19; State health officials announce 2,121 new cases

ILLINOIS (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 2,121 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 22 additional confirmed deaths.

A Peoria County man in his 90s is the latest central Illinois person to die from the virus.

He is the 40th death due to COVID-19 reported in Peoria County.

Because Tri-County health officials do not post case numbers or deaths on the weekend, we will not know the new totals until Monday.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 5 – September 12 is 3.7%.

Within the past day, labs have reported 56,594 specimens for a total of 4,688,976. As of Friday night, 1,509 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.

Of those, 344 patients were in the ICU and 170 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.