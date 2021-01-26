Peoria County mobile morgue ceases operations

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) –The mobile morgue trailer used by the Peoria County Coroner’s office and other mortuary services has ceased operations as of Monday, Jan. 25.

Peoria County Coroner Jame Harwood said in an email that the mobile morgue was to ensure residents their loved ones would be properly cared for despite the rising volume of deaths over the last few months.

Because the post-holiday surge was significantly less than expected, the mobile morgue is no longer needed.

“Thankfully, the population in the Mobile Morgue never exceeded more than 10 deceased individuals at any one time,” the press release states.