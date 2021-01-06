Peoria County mobile morgue increases capacity by 56 additional spots

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County mobile morgue is now in use.

It adds more freezer capacity, increasing the county’s availability by 56 spots.

“We’re not in a critical mad dash, everyone get scared, freak-out situation. We are in a very, very good position, where we’re prepared,” said Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood.

Harwood said in 2020, there were 441 more deaths than in 2019 and 195 of those were related to COVID-19.

He added there’s also a backlog of people who can’t afford funeral costs or may not have plans in place for a funeral.

“This is the best option. My job is to make sure that we’re prepared, that everyone is handled with decency and dignity and being prepared is the only way to do that,” said Harwood.

Coroner Harwood said the county is not at a crisis level but is now able to handle any influx in deaths.

“The process is working very very well where we’re able to maintain a low population in the hospital morgue which is paramount, especially if we see a surge from post-holiday,” said Harwood.

Harwood also said some people don’t have funeral plans in place, leaving family members to guess about their wishes. He encourages people to have that conversation sooner rather than later.