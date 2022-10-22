PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — For the first time ever, Peoria County officially has a flag to represent the county and its people.

Over the last eight weeks, residents voted on three flags submitted by local artists. More than 40 flag designs were submitted, and the winner was unveiled Saturday morning at The Peoria Riverfront Museum.

The winning flag has Peoria’s colors, the Illinois River, and a letter “P” that forms in the top left from the border of the flag and the sun.

The winning flag design by Aaron Broomfield

Aaron Broomfield designed the winning flag after his mother told him about the contest she saw for it on Facebook.

“I was working on it probably about 10 hours for different days. I knew I wanted to incorporate the river, and I was really just trying to get a lot of geometry and I think it’s really important that our county also has something to symbolize us for years to come,” said Bloomfield.

The Peoria County flag will be flown at the Peoria County Courthouse, Peoria Public Schools, and Peoria public libraries.

