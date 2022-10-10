PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After months of voting, the Peoria County Board is almost ready to announce its county flag.

According to a press release, the winning Peoria County flag design will be unveiled at the Peoria Riverfront Museum on Oct. 22.

The county launched the contest on Aug. 8, and voting ended on Oct. 2. County residents have been able to vote between three choices submitted by Aaron Broomfield, Gavin Hunt and Cameron Owdon.

Three finalists were selected from 41 designs submitted by local community members. Each of the designs was also reviewed by members of the North American Vexillological Association, an international flag design enthusiast group.

More information about the contest is available here.