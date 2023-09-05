PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Treasurer Nicole Bjerke is reminding property owners within the county that the second installment of real estate taxes is due on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Taxes are payable at most county banks with payment coupon only through Sept. 6. Taxes may also be paid by mail, in-person at the Bjerke’s office at the courthouse, or by credit card and electronic check online or via phone.

As a reminder, Peoria City Hall is no longer a collection point for property tax payments.

The treasurer’s Office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. It is located in the Peoria County Courthouse, in room G-15.

“Payments made by mail must be postmarked by the post office on or before September 6, 2023,” Bjerke said. “Be sure to check the pickup times at mail receptacles to ensure an accurate postmark.”

Payments postmarked after Wednesday will be subject to a penalty charge. The appropriate payment stub located on the bottom of the tax bill should accompany the tax payment. Taxpayers should remember to put their parcel number on their check to ensure proper credit.

If a tax bill has been misplaced, lost, or never received, a duplicate bill can be printed online at http://propertytax.peoriacounty.org/ . Failure to receive a tax bill or receiving it late for any reason does not relieve the taxpayer of penalties if not paid by the due date.

Questions regarding the payment of your taxes should be directed to the treasurer’s office at (309) 672-6065, option 5. Residents with questions concerning address changes, property assessments, and exemptions should be directed to the Supervisor of Assessments office at (309) 672-6910.

Questions regarding the city of Peoria’s garbage fee should be directed to the city’s finance department at (309) 494-8800 or online at https://www.peoriagov.org/533 .