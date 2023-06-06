PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Inappropriate comments by a Peoria man who wanted to be a “tough man” on New Year’s Eve 2022 prefaced a double shooting of a couple that left one dead and another wounded.

The comments of Robert A. White, 28, killed the mood of an afterparty, said Peoria County State’s Attorney Deborah Shelby, and led to people leaving shortly after midnight on Jan. 1, 2022.

But after everyone had left, White allegedly went back to the apartment and opened fire on Daniela T. Jackson and Levi Conway, killing her and injuring him while they were inside their apartment, Shelby said.

Shelby’s comments came during the opening statements of White’s murder trial.

White, 28, is charged with murder in the death of two different women in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, 2022. However, prosecutors charged him in two different cases and this week, he’s only on trial for the death of 33-year-old Jackson. He also faces aggravated battery charges for allegedly shooting Conway.

Prosecutors are barred from mentioning the other fatality which was 35-year-old Bridget Ross who was shot two hours later at 517 W. Martin Luther King Drive and pronounced dead later at a local hospital.

That’s because White’s attorney Hugh Toner filed a motion asking Circuit Judge Kevin Lyons to rule that the other homicide not be mentioned, as that could possibly sway jurors.

Toner argued stories from the people who were there that night were inconsistent on what happened. Prosecutors, he said, did not prove their case and it lacked credibility.

White fled the scene and was taken into custody 40 days later by a U.S. Marshals task force. A gun was never recovered but Shelby said all the shell casings came from the same gun. When questioned, White, known to the party goers as “Rocky,” denied being at the after party.

However Shelby noted Jackson had taken pictures from the party and that got White to admit he was there but had left before the party.

The trial is expected to take much of the week. If convicted, White faces decades behind bars.