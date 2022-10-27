PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Thousands of dollars in federal grant funding are coming to Peoria County to fight social factors that impact long-term health.

The funding is through a program made possible by 2022 fiscal year federal appropriations. It’s based on 17th District Congresswoman Cheri Bustos’ (D-IL) Social Determinants of Health Accelerator Act.

The grants will help local governments address areas such as food deserts, unsafe and insecure housing, and other environmental factors.

“Everyone deserves to live a healthy life. So that’s why we want the folks in Peoria, in Rockford, at Eagle View in Henderson County, the folks who are closest to their communities to address these issues,” Bustos said.

Peoria County is receiving $125,000. Locally, health administrator Monica Hendrickson said the funding will help leaders work more collaboratively on the issue.

“To really overlap and spearhead how we align these programming and these plans so that we are considering health improvement or health in all policy strategies when pushing forward agendas and legislation,” Hendrickson said.

Hendrickson said the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the increased importance of Social Determinants of Health.