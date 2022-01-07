Peoria County release new precinct maps

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Election Commission released a new voting precinct map for the public to review Friday.

According to a press release, the precincts have changed as a result of the 2020 census results, and a change to the election law that allows an increased number of voters per precinct.

“The number of precincts in Peoria County are decreasing by 32%, as changes to State of Illinois law now allows for more voters per precinct,” Executive Director of the Peoria County Election Commission Tom Bride said. “However, most of our polling places will remain the same and will not be reduced by this amount. Every registered voter in the County will receive a new voter registration card with specific information soon.”

The maps are available to review here.

The Peoria County Board of Election Commissioners will hold a regular meeting on Jan. 11, at 2 p.m., and a special meeting to approve the map will be held on Jan. 14, at 11:30 a.m. at the election commission at 4422 Brandywine Dr. in Peoria.

Those with questions can contact the Peoria County Election Commission at (309) 324-2300.