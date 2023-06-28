PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria County is reminding citizens that multiple government facilities will not be open on Tuesday for the Fourth of July.
According to a Peoria County press release, the following will be closed on July 4:
- Peoria County Courthouse
- Election Commission
- Veterans Assistance Commission
- Peoria City/County Health Department
- Highway Department
- Peoria County Animal Protection Services (PCAPS)
The Sheriff’s Office and Jail will be staffed but reception will be closed. Peoria County Jail will have no in-person visiting but inmates can still use remote visits.
Animal control officers can be reached at (309) 674-3131.
A full list of County holidays can be found here.