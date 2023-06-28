PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria County is reminding citizens that multiple government facilities will not be open on Tuesday for the Fourth of July.

According to a Peoria County press release, the following will be closed on July 4:

  • Peoria County Courthouse
  • Election Commission
  • Veterans Assistance Commission
  • Peoria City/County Health Department
  • Highway Department
  • Peoria County Animal Protection Services (PCAPS)

The Sheriff’s Office and Jail will be staffed but reception will be closed. Peoria County Jail will have no in-person visiting but inmates can still use remote visits.

Animal control officers can be reached at (309) 674-3131.

A full list of County holidays can be found here.