PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria County is reminding citizens that multiple government facilities will not be open on Tuesday for the Fourth of July.

According to a Peoria County press release, the following will be closed on July 4:

Peoria County Courthouse

Election Commission

Veterans Assistance Commission

Peoria City/County Health Department

Highway Department

Peoria County Animal Protection Services (PCAPS)

The Sheriff’s Office and Jail will be staffed but reception will be closed. Peoria County Jail will have no in-person visiting but inmates can still use remote visits.

Animal control officers can be reached at (309) 674-3131.

A full list of County holidays can be found here.