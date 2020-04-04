Peoria County reports COVID-19 related death

Peoria, Ill. — One person in Peoria County has now died from COVID-19.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood announced the death Saturday night. The person has only been identified as a man in his 90’s. A news conference has been called for Sunday afternoon. More details are expected to be released at that time.

“On behalf of the whole community, we express our deepest sympathy for the family and loved ones of the patient who died,” said Jamie Harwood, Peoria County Coroner.

There have now been 26 positive cases of the novel coronavirus in the tri-county area.

