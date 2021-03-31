Peoria County Schools to receive more than $115,000,000 in COVID-19 relief funding

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — State Sen. Dave Koehler (D-46) announced that more than $115 Million of Covid-19 relief funding is coming to Peoria County Schools Wednesday, March 31.

Koehler said the money will help schools get the resources they need.

“Making sure that our educators and our school districts have the necessary resources is absolutely vital,” Koehler said. “Teachers and students have worked together to adapt to a new way of learning, and it is our job as legislators to support them in that endeavor however we can.”

The funding is part of the most recent federal COVID-19 relief packages, including the American rescue plan. The largest sums are going to three school districts:

Peoria SD 150 – $98,210,513

Pleasant Valley SD 62 – $4,114,907

Peoria Heights CUSD 325 – $3,227,140

Another $10 million will be divided among other school districts in the county.

“I’m very pleased that schools in Central Illinois and all across the state will be receiving a much-needed and well-deserved helping hand during these difficult times,” Koehler said.

The money was part of nearly $7 billion of relief funding that will support school districts around the state.