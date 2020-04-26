Closings
Peoria County sees five additional cases, no new cases in Tazewell or Woodford Counties

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Health Department reports 112 total COVID-19 cases in the Tri-county area, five up from Saturday.

Sunday’s report shows 65 cases in Peoria, 36 in Tazewell, and 11 positive cases in Woodford County. No new cases were reported in Tazewell or Woodford counties.

Thirty-two people in Peoria County have recovered from the virus. Eighteen are at home isolating and 13 are being treated at a local hospital.

