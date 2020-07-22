Peoria County Sheriff: 14 additional new COVID-19 cases at jail

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An outbreak of cases of COVID-19 at the Peoria County Jail has continued, the sheriff confirms.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell said Wednesday fourteen additional jail detainees have tested positive for the form of coronavirus, bringing the number of jail detainees with positive cases up to 22. This is after eight jail detainees were confirmed positive Saturday.

Asbell said he is waiting on tests for between 170 and 180 detainees.

“In addition to detainees we currently have 13 employees off due to COVID-related scenarios which include positive tests, awaiting test results or due to required exposure quarantine requirements,” said Asbell, in an e-mail to WMBD News.

Asbell said the jail is now restricted “from all non-essential contractual workers, and we are working with the States Attorney and Chief Judge to determine impact on courts.” He said a meeting later Wednesday will determine procedures for taking in new jail detainees, “as we must limit incoming exposure.”

Asbell said tests are being done in partnership with the Peoria City/County Health Department, and Wellpath, the jail’s inmate health care provider.

